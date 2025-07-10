ATSU Stirs the Roads: Demand for Tribal Rights Intensifies in Assam
Activists from the All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) blocked National Highway 27 in Assam's Morigaon district to push for demands like eviction of encroachers and inclusion of Tiwa Autonomous Council in the Sixth Schedule. The protest disrupted traffic and concluded with a memorandum to the chief minister.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, activists from the All Tiwa Students' Union caused disruption on the National Highway 27 in Assam's Morigaon district. This protest, which took place on Thursday, led to significant traffic snarls, leaving commuters stranded for hours.
The demonstrators voiced concerns over the encroachment within reserved tribal belts and blocks, pressing firmly on the need to incorporate the Tiwa Autonomous Council into the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Despite attempts by police to disperse the crowd, tensions heightened resulting in a minor scuffle.
Ultimately, the protestors opted for diplomacy, submitting a memorandum to the chief minister through local officials. This document outlined their urgent demands and paved the way for potential dialogue and resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ATSU
- Assam
- Tiwa
- protest
- highway
- encroachers
- constitution
- tribal rights
- Morigaon
- demand
ALSO READ
Panama Extends Suspension of Constitutional Guarantees in Bocas del Toro
PM Modi on Emergency: No Indian will ever forget manner in which spirit of Constitution was violated; Parliament was muzzled.
BJP Observes 50th Anniversary of Emergency as 'Constitution Murder Day'
Tragic Blaze: Chemical Tanker Overturns on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway
Delay in releasing accused on bail: SC says liberty is a very valuable, precious right guaranteed under Constitution.