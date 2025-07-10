Left Menu

ATSU Stirs the Roads: Demand for Tribal Rights Intensifies in Assam

Activists from the All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) blocked National Highway 27 in Assam's Morigaon district to push for demands like eviction of encroachers and inclusion of Tiwa Autonomous Council in the Sixth Schedule. The protest disrupted traffic and concluded with a memorandum to the chief minister.

ATSU Stirs the Roads: Demand for Tribal Rights Intensifies in Assam
In a dramatic turn of events, activists from the All Tiwa Students' Union caused disruption on the National Highway 27 in Assam's Morigaon district. This protest, which took place on Thursday, led to significant traffic snarls, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

The demonstrators voiced concerns over the encroachment within reserved tribal belts and blocks, pressing firmly on the need to incorporate the Tiwa Autonomous Council into the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Despite attempts by police to disperse the crowd, tensions heightened resulting in a minor scuffle.

Ultimately, the protestors opted for diplomacy, submitting a memorandum to the chief minister through local officials. This document outlined their urgent demands and paved the way for potential dialogue and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

