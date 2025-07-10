Left Menu

Decades-Long Fugitive Sadiq Apprehended in Anti-Terror Sweep

The Tamil Nadu Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested Sadiq, a key figure in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast, from the Vijayapura district in Karnataka. With aliases like Tailor Raja, he had evaded capture for 29 years. This marks the third successful arrest in recent anti-terror operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad has successfully arrested Sadiq, a central suspect in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast, which resulted in the deaths of 58 people and injured 250 others.

Operating on credible intelligence, a joint operation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Coimbatore City Police led to Sadiq's apprehension in Karnataka. Sadiq, who evaded capture for nearly three decades, was also implicated in several other murder cases across Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the special unit's operation, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's commitment to internal security. This marks the third major arrest in a recent crackdown, showcasing coordinated efforts with neighboring states' police forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

