Left Menu

Glovo in Hot Water: Milan Court Braces Against Rising Temperatures

A Milan judge ordered Spanish company Glovo to discuss health risks with unions for couriers amid Italian heatwaves. The ruling highlights concerns about safety policies and bonuses provided by Glovo during extreme temperatures. Glovo’s response and previous provisions for riders' social security are in focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:12 IST
Glovo in Hot Water: Milan Court Braces Against Rising Temperatures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a landmark ruling, a judge in Milan has instructed the Italian branch of Spanish delivery giant Glovo to engage in immediate negotiations with labor unions regarding the health and safety challenges posed by high temperatures to its freelance couriers.

This decision is part of an urgent appeal in a broader legal dispute initiated by the Nidil Cgil union. The focus is on Glovo's measures for ensuring the safety of its 7,000 riders across Italy, especially amid recent heatwaves.

The order mandates Glovo to consider variables such as age, gender, and maternity status when addressing heatwave-related health risks. The company's controversial heatwave bonuses and increased legal provisions for rider welfare further complicate the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025