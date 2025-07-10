Glovo in Hot Water: Milan Court Braces Against Rising Temperatures
A Milan judge ordered Spanish company Glovo to discuss health risks with unions for couriers amid Italian heatwaves. The ruling highlights concerns about safety policies and bonuses provided by Glovo during extreme temperatures. Glovo’s response and previous provisions for riders' social security are in focus.
In a landmark ruling, a judge in Milan has instructed the Italian branch of Spanish delivery giant Glovo to engage in immediate negotiations with labor unions regarding the health and safety challenges posed by high temperatures to its freelance couriers.
This decision is part of an urgent appeal in a broader legal dispute initiated by the Nidil Cgil union. The focus is on Glovo's measures for ensuring the safety of its 7,000 riders across Italy, especially amid recent heatwaves.
The order mandates Glovo to consider variables such as age, gender, and maternity status when addressing heatwave-related health risks. The company's controversial heatwave bonuses and increased legal provisions for rider welfare further complicate the situation.
