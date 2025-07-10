Delhi Police Busts Major Opium Smuggling Ring Involving Army Constable

In a major crackdown, Delhi Police arrested an army constable, his girlfriend, and an accomplice for smuggling opium valued at Rs 1 crore. The bust occurred in the Kalindi Kunj area, where 18 kg of opium was seized from a modified SUV belonging to the army personnel.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Aalap Patel revealed that the trio had ingeniously used secret compartments in the vehicle's floor to disguise the contraband. The weapon, as well as the SUV, were registered under the army constable, Godhu Ram, who had been evading authorities for nine months.

Authorities, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap on July 7 and arrested the suspects. Initial interrogations suggest the accused were part of a sophisticated network aiming to distribute opium across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Investigations continue to trace the supplier chain from Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)