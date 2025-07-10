Transforming Maharashtra's Cantonments: Towards Modern Civic Governance

In a significant move, six cantonment boards in Maharashtra are set to be integrated with local municipal bodies or converted into new local entities to enhance amenities and development. On Thursday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision, which aims to bridge the gap between cantonment areas and neighboring municipal corporations.

The Pune and Kirkee cantonment boards will become part of the Pune Municipal Corporation, while Aurangabad's cantonment will join the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. Deolali and Ahmednagar cantonments will transform into independent municipal councils, and Kamptee will merge with Yerkhada Nagar Panchayat.

Fadnavis emphasized that this integration will improve access to civic amenities and drive holistic development. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar urged relevant municipal bodies to expedite their development proposals to district planning committees for funding allocation.