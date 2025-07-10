Minister Urges Kangana Ranaut to Resign from Mandi MP Role
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on disaster relief obligations. Ranaut stated her role is to connect state and central governments, not oversee relief efforts. Negi suggested Ranaut resign if unhappy. Recent Mandi district disasters highlighted neglected relief issues, prompting political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi expressed dissatisfaction with Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP from Mandi. Negi suggested Ranaut resign if she is unhappy with her current responsibilities.
Ranaut had clarified her role during a visit to disaster-hit Mandi, explaining that her duty primarily involves connecting state and central authorities rather than overseeing relief efforts herself.
Recent catastrophic events in the Mandi district have sparked political conflict, with Negi accusing the central government of inadequate disaster relief, prompting calls for increased parliamentary action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
