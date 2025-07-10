Left Menu

Minister Urges Kangana Ranaut to Resign from Mandi MP Role

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi criticized BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on disaster relief obligations. Ranaut stated her role is to connect state and central governments, not oversee relief efforts. Negi suggested Ranaut resign if unhappy. Recent Mandi district disasters highlighted neglected relief issues, prompting political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:00 IST
Minister Urges Kangana Ranaut to Resign from Mandi MP Role
Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi expressed dissatisfaction with Kangana Ranaut, BJP MP from Mandi. Negi suggested Ranaut resign if she is unhappy with her current responsibilities.

Ranaut had clarified her role during a visit to disaster-hit Mandi, explaining that her duty primarily involves connecting state and central authorities rather than overseeing relief efforts herself.

Recent catastrophic events in the Mandi district have sparked political conflict, with Negi accusing the central government of inadequate disaster relief, prompting calls for increased parliamentary action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025