Justice for Himachal: Legal Aid Announced Amidst NHAI Controversy

State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh declared that legal assistance would be provided to victims affected by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) irregularities. These include issues like improper alignments and landslides leading to severe loss of life and property.

Highlighting the irregularities, Singh indicated that the construction practices of NHAI have led to dangerous situations like 90-degree rock cuts and improper dumping of muck. He plans to meet with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for intervention, advocating for new regulations like mandatory site video recordings and enhanced accountability for both contractors and NHAI officials.

A campaign titled 'Justice for Himachal' emerged after a building collapse incident in Bhatakuffar led to a conflict between Singh and NHAI officials. Allegations and counter-allegations followed, with multiple complaints lodged against the NHAI and Singh, creating a tense situation over infrastructure safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)