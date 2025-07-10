Justice for Himachal: Legal Aid Announced Amidst NHAI Controversy
State Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh announced legal aid for victims affected by NHAI's irregularities, which have resulted in loss of life and property. Singh criticized NHAI's practices and launched a campaign following a building collapse in Shimla. Several complaints and a dispute with an NHAI official have intensified the situation.
- Country:
- India
State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh declared that legal assistance would be provided to victims affected by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) irregularities. These include issues like improper alignments and landslides leading to severe loss of life and property.
Highlighting the irregularities, Singh indicated that the construction practices of NHAI have led to dangerous situations like 90-degree rock cuts and improper dumping of muck. He plans to meet with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for intervention, advocating for new regulations like mandatory site video recordings and enhanced accountability for both contractors and NHAI officials.
A campaign titled 'Justice for Himachal' emerged after a building collapse incident in Bhatakuffar led to a conflict between Singh and NHAI officials. Allegations and counter-allegations followed, with multiple complaints lodged against the NHAI and Singh, creating a tense situation over infrastructure safety in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura's Stock Resilience Amid Assam Landslides
Kerala Battles Monsoon Fury: Red Alert Issued as Floods and Landslides Loom
Tragic Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh: Rising Toll Amid Monsoon Fury
Rail Services Disrupted in Northeast Amid Landslides
Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Heavy Rain: 34 Lives Lost Amid Landslides and Flash Floods