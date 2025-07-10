Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Crackdown: 22 Officials Suspended
The Chhattisgarh government has suspended 22 excise officials named in a chargesheet concerning an alleged liquor scam. The Anti Corruption Bureau and Economic Offence Wing uncovered the scam during the previous Congress regime, with an estimated value over Rs 3200 crore. Key figures have been arrested.
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh government has taken decisive action against corruption, suspending 22 excise officials implicated in a significant liquor scam. The development comes after a chargesheet filed by the state's Anti Corruption Bureau and Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) named these officials as accused.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized that his administration maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, vowing to uncover the truth behind previous government scandals. "No corrupt person will be spared," he asserted, highlighting the ongoing probe's reach.
The scam, which allegedly involved unaccounted liquor sales between 2019 and 2023, is estimated at over Rs 3200 crore. Investigations continue, with charges filed against key figures, including Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma and former officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- liquor
- scam
- corruption
- excise
- officials
- chargesheet
- government
- ACB
- EOW
ALSO READ
Trump says US and Iranian officials will talk next week with war over, reports AP. NPK NPK
Vanishing Act: Government Officials Missing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Gauteng Govt Fires Three Senior Officials After Failing Lifestyle Audits
Karnataka Amends Excise Fees Amid Liquor Sellers' Protest
Empowering Governance: AI Training for Indian Officials at IIT Delhi