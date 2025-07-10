Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Crackdown: 22 Officials Suspended

The Chhattisgarh government has taken decisive action against corruption, suspending 22 excise officials implicated in a significant liquor scam. The development comes after a chargesheet filed by the state's Anti Corruption Bureau and Economic Offence Wing (ACB/EOW) named these officials as accused.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized that his administration maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, vowing to uncover the truth behind previous government scandals. "No corrupt person will be spared," he asserted, highlighting the ongoing probe's reach.

The scam, which allegedly involved unaccounted liquor sales between 2019 and 2023, is estimated at over Rs 3200 crore. Investigations continue, with charges filed against key figures, including Congress MLA Kawasi Lakhma and former officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)