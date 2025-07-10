Punjab Government to Present Draft Law Against Sacrilege Amidst Political Tensions

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced his government's intention to present a stern draft bill against sacrilege acts in the state assembly. The chief minister emphasized the need for stakeholder and religious body consultations to refine the legislation.

In a press briefing, Mann sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing foreign trips over domestic issues of critical concern to 140 crore Indians, alleging neglect of pressing national issues. The draft bill, which may not include capital punishment, comes amidst ongoing assembly sessions and efforts to bolster Punjab Police manpower.

Mann also addressed the Punjab Assembly's two-day special session agenda, including plans to dismiss the previous government's approval for Central Industrial Security Force deployment at state dams. Meanwhile, he defended the state's land pooling policy against opposition from farmer groups and highlighted efforts to uplift women's representation by sponsoring visits to sacred sites.

