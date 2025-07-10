Left Menu

Tragedy in Hisar: School Director Stabbed to Death

In Hisar, Haryana, a tragic incident unfolded as the director of a private school was stabbed to death by two students. The alleged motive was retaliation against disciplinary actions taken by the director. The suspects, who were caught on CCTV fleeing the scene, remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:20 IST
Tragedy in Hisar: School Director Stabbed to Death
  India
  • India

In a shocking incident in Hisar district, Haryana, a private school director was fatally stabbed by two students on Thursday. Police suggest the attack was motivated by the students' anger over disciplinary actions taken by the director.

The assailants, captured on CCTV, were seen fleeing the scene. Despite efforts by bystanders, Jagbir Singh Pannu succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The police are investigating further and believe the reprimands over grooming and discipline could be central to the motive.

The accused remain at large as law enforcement intensifies its manhunt. Pannu's family, grappling with immense grief, demands justice, pointing to possible influences from negative online content affecting the students' actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

