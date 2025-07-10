Odisha's Stand Against Illegal Immigration: Minister Suresh Pujari's Firm Stance

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari declared on Thursday that 335 individuals in Jharsuguda district were found with counterfeit Indian documentation. This revelation came amidst claims of a rising influx of Bangladeshi immigrants in the area.

Pujari stated firmly that the BJP-led government would not allow Odisha to become a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. He coordinated with senior officials during a high-priority meeting to address this pressing issue.

The minister's investigation suggests a deliberate attempt to relocate illegal immigrants to Odisha from West Bengal. He criticized West Bengal's governance, implicating it as a root cause for increased illegal immigration and labeled Jharsuguda as a focal point due to its industrial appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)