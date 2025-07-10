Left Menu

Odisha's Stand Against Illegal Immigration: Minister Suresh Pujari's Firm Stance

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, revealed that 335 out of 444 people detained in Jharsuguda district carry fake Indian documents suggesting a Bangladeshi influx. Pujari blamed West Bengal for this issue and plans to return the detainees to their claimed places in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:29 IST
Odisha's Stand Against Illegal Immigration: Minister Suresh Pujari's Firm Stance
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari declared on Thursday that 335 individuals in Jharsuguda district were found with counterfeit Indian documentation. This revelation came amidst claims of a rising influx of Bangladeshi immigrants in the area.

Pujari stated firmly that the BJP-led government would not allow Odisha to become a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. He coordinated with senior officials during a high-priority meeting to address this pressing issue.

The minister's investigation suggests a deliberate attempt to relocate illegal immigrants to Odisha from West Bengal. He criticized West Bengal's governance, implicating it as a root cause for increased illegal immigration and labeled Jharsuguda as a focal point due to its industrial appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025