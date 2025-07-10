Puri Set to Host 28th Eastern Zonal Council Meeting
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced that the 28th Eastern Zonal Council meeting will be held in Puri next year. During the 27th meeting in Ranchi, discussions focused on regional development and combating Naxal activities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah supported the location decision.
Puri is set to host the 28th Eastern Zonal Council meeting next year, as announced by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The decision came following the 27th meeting in Ranchi.
Main topics discussed included accelerating social and economic development in the region and intensifying efforts to eradicate Naxal activities. Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the gathering and underscored the urgency of addressing the Naxal issue.
The successful conclusion of the meeting saw wide acceptance of hosting the next session in Puri. Appreciation was expressed to the Union Home Minister for his strategic approach toward solving the Naxal problem.
