Left Menu

Major Financial Frauds Unveiled: The Arrest of Key Culprits

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested individuals involved in significant financial frauds with Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd (PACL) and V-Care Multitrade Pvt. Ltd. These companies defrauded investors in multiple states, collecting thousands of crores under false pretenses and absconding with the funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 23:54 IST
Major Financial Frauds Unveiled: The Arrest of Key Culprits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has made substantial arrests in pivotal financial fraud cases, where individuals defrauded investors of thousands of crores, officials announced on Thursday.

PACL operator Gurnam Singh was apprehended in Punjab. Singh's company collected Rs 49,000 crore from investors by promoting schemes and promising land plots in return, without fulfilling them. The firm operated in ten states without a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registration.

The investigation led to an FIR in Kanpur, revealing multiple legal breaches under the Indian Penal Code. Meanwhile, EOW also arrested Prem Prakash Singh for a Rs 250 crore fraud linked to V-Care Multitrade Pvt. Ltd, highlighting systemic fraud facilitated through deceptive insurance policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025