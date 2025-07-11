Left Menu

European Leaders Urge Investment in Ukraine Amidst Renewed Russian Aggression

European leaders called for private and equity investments in Ukraine’s reconstruction at a conference in Rome, despite ongoing Russian aggression. Attended by key figures including Italian Premier Meloni and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, the event launched a significant equity fund and sought to emphasize Ukraine as a resilient investment opportunity.

Updated: 11-07-2025 02:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 02:24 IST
In a strong call to action, European leaders urged private businesses and equity investors to channel resources into Ukraine's reconstruction even as Russian assaults intensified. This appeal was made during an annual recovery conference held in Rome, where new public-private partnerships were unveiled.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spearheaded the event, emphasizing that Ukraine is a resilient investment environment. As Russia launched another major attack on Kyiv, the duo stressed Ukraine's significance for Europe's security and the global defense industry.

With the European Commission promising substantial financial support through the new European Flagship Fund, the purpose of the gathering was clear: to secure robust backing for Ukraine from the international business community. The conference, now in its fourth iteration, continued to build momentum for Ukraine's recovery efforts.

