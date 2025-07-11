France-Britain Reinforce Nuclear Alliance Amid Growing Threats

In a significant move to bolster European security, France and Britain have pledged to strengthen their cooperation on their respective nuclear arsenals. The agreement, announced during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the UK, comes amidst concerns over growing threats to the continent and uncertainties surrounding U.S. alliances.

During a joint press conference, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed the signing of the Northwood Declaration, marking the first formal coordination between the two nations' nuclear deterrents. "Our adversaries should understand that any severe threat to Europe will be met with a unified response," Starmer declared.

Although the U.S. presence in Europe remains crucial, the agreement underscores a growing willingness within Europe to assume more responsibility for its own defense. While both France and Britain will maintain operational independence, the initiative sends a clear message of solidarity and preparedness in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)