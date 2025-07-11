India's Impeccable Precision in Cross-Border Operations

India executed a highly precise military operation targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan, according to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He emphasized that all targets were hit without exception, highlighting India's strategic and technological prowess in addressing cross-border threats effectively.

The operation, conducted with meticulous precision, identified each target accurately and was completed in just 23 minutes after midnight on May 7. This swift action underscored India's advanced capability in neutralising threats beyond its borders.

Speaking at the 62nd convocation ceremony of IIT Madras, Ajit Doval questioned claims of any damage inflicted on India post-operation, challenging the narrative pushed by Pakistan and reinforcing India's uncompromised security.