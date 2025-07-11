India's Impeccable Precision in Cross-Border Operations
India executed a precise operation targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan, as revealed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The mission exemplified India's capability in addressing cross-border threats with strategic precision, concluding swiftly in just 23 minutes. Doval emphasized the lack of any discernible damage to India post-operation.
India executed a highly precise military operation targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan, according to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He emphasized that all targets were hit without exception, highlighting India's strategic and technological prowess in addressing cross-border threats effectively.
The operation, conducted with meticulous precision, identified each target accurately and was completed in just 23 minutes after midnight on May 7. This swift action underscored India's advanced capability in neutralising threats beyond its borders.
Speaking at the 62nd convocation ceremony of IIT Madras, Ajit Doval questioned claims of any damage inflicted on India post-operation, challenging the narrative pushed by Pakistan and reinforcing India's uncompromised security.
