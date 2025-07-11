Unregistered Boats Spark Security Concerns in Raigad

Authorities in Raigad district, Maharashtra, have identified a significant security lapse with the discovery of over 1,000 unregistered boats operating along its coastline. The unregistered vessels were found during a police search operation initiated after a suspected Pakistani boat was detected on Coast Guard radar in the Arabian Sea off Korlai fort.

Raigad Superintendent of Police, Aanchal Dalal, confirmed the presence of these unregistered boats and indicated that the list has been handed over to the fisheries department for necessary action against their owners. Dalal emphasized the importance of boat registration for coastal security and the safety of fishermen, highlighting its role in emergency response situations.

The alert was initially triggered by the Indian Coast Guard, which reported spotting a fishing net buoy drifting into Indian waters near Korlai fort, thought to be a Pakistani vessel. This event stirred security agencies as it reminded them of the 2008 terror attack in Mumbai, executed by terrorists arriving via a similar route.