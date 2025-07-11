Russian Forces Claim Zelena Dolyna Capture
The Russian defense ministry announced its capture of the village of Zelena Dolyna in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The report comes amidst ongoing conflicts, while verification from independent sources, such as Reuters, remains pending.
The Russian defence ministry made a significant announcement on Friday, stating that its troops have successfully captured the village of Zelena Dolyna, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
This development marks a notable point in the ongoing conflict, as Russian forces continue their operations in the area.
However, it is important to note that Reuters has not been able to independently verify these battlefield assertions at the moment.
