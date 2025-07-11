Left Menu

Russian Forces Claim Zelena Dolyna Capture

The Russian defense ministry announced its capture of the village of Zelena Dolyna in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The report comes amidst ongoing conflicts, while verification from independent sources, such as Reuters, remains pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:42 IST
Russian Forces Claim Zelena Dolyna Capture
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian defence ministry made a significant announcement on Friday, stating that its troops have successfully captured the village of Zelena Dolyna, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

This development marks a notable point in the ongoing conflict, as Russian forces continue their operations in the area.

However, it is important to note that Reuters has not been able to independently verify these battlefield assertions at the moment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025