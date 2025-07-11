Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Shiv Sena MLA's Assault Over 'Stale Food'

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad was caught on video assaulting a canteen staffer over allegedly receiving 'stale food'. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that police don't require a complaint to investigate a cognizable offense. The FDA has suspended the canteen's license due to food safety violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident caught on camera, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has been criticized for assaulting a canteen staffer at the Akashwani MLA hostel in Mumbai. This followed an alleged serving of 'stale' food to Gaikwad, who confronted and hit the personnel, urging swift action from authorities on food quality issues.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the public that the police will investigate this matter, stressing that a formal complaint is unnecessary for cases of cognizable offense. This comment comes after Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam indicated no action could be taken without a complaint.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration, following a food safety evaluation, suspended the canteen's license. The government has faced backlash over the incident, with Fadnavis condemning the MLA's behavior as inappropriate and misleading about legislative authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

