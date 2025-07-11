Teen Rivalry Turns Violent in Delhi's Streets
A 19-year-old man named Tanish alias Lala was arrested for allegedly shooting a minor named Aryan in a violent confrontation due to a personal rivalry in Delhi. The attack, involving multiple suspects, was premeditated and resulted in multiple charges against Tanish as authorities pursue further arrests.
A 19-year-old man has been detained by Delhi police for allegedly shooting a minor named Aryan in an escalation of personal enmity in the northwest area of Azadpur.
Authorities state that the accused, Tanish alias Lala, was tracked down following a brief pursuit in Majlis Park. Aryan, 17, sustained two bullet injuries during the incident.
The attack, reportedly pre-planned and executed by Tanish and three accomplices, has led to multiple charges concerning attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms. The Delhi police continue the pursuit of the remaining suspects.
