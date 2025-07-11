Left Menu

Tragic Courtroom Drama: Father Sent to Custody for Tennis Player Daughter's Murder

Deepak Yadav was put in police custody after being charged with murdering his daughter, Radhika Yadav, a tennis player. The dispute reportedly stemmed from Radhika's tennis academy, which Deepak opposed. Police aim to retrieve ammunition used in the crime and explore possible motives.

Updated: 11-07-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a court ordered Deepak Yadav to one day in police custody following his arrest for the murder of his daughter, tennis player Radhika Yadav.

Police are probing the motive, focusing on Radhika's tennis academy as a potential source of conflict between father and daughter.

The investigation also seeks to recover ammunition from Deepak's revolver used in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

