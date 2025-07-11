Political Scandal Unfolds: BJD's Raja Chakra Under Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Raja Chakra, a youth leader of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) in Odisha, alleging financial irregularities. The probe focuses on accusations of fraudulent financial activities linked to Chakra's involvement in transport, mining, and liquor sectors within the state.

Sources revealed that federal agents conducted searches at locations in Keonjhar and Bhubaneswar, targeting the residences and offices of Soumya Shankar Chakra, alias Raja Chakra, and his business entities. This investigation stems from an FIR lodged by the Odisha Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), highlighting the scale of the alleged financial misconduct.

The ED claims that large-scale embezzlement of public funds was facilitated through the Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Cooperative Society Ltd., with Chakra accused of misappropriating funds via forged records. Reports suggest that Chakra manipulated various aspects of the society's operations, diverting illicit funds into his wife's liquor business.

(With inputs from agencies.)