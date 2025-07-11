Left Menu

Political Scandal Unfolds: BJD's Raja Chakra Under Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against BJD youth leader Raja Chakra for financial irregularities in Odisha's transport, mining, and liquor industries. Allegations include embezzling funds from a cooperative society and illicitly channeling money into his wife's liquor business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:21 IST
Political Scandal Unfolds: BJD's Raja Chakra Under Money Laundering Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Raja Chakra, a youth leader of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) in Odisha, alleging financial irregularities. The probe focuses on accusations of fraudulent financial activities linked to Chakra's involvement in transport, mining, and liquor sectors within the state.

Sources revealed that federal agents conducted searches at locations in Keonjhar and Bhubaneswar, targeting the residences and offices of Soumya Shankar Chakra, alias Raja Chakra, and his business entities. This investigation stems from an FIR lodged by the Odisha Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), highlighting the scale of the alleged financial misconduct.

The ED claims that large-scale embezzlement of public funds was facilitated through the Gandhamardan Loading Agency and Transporting Cooperative Society Ltd., with Chakra accused of misappropriating funds via forged records. Reports suggest that Chakra manipulated various aspects of the society's operations, diverting illicit funds into his wife's liquor business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025