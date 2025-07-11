Government College Professor's Mysterious Death Sparks Investigation

A 55-year-old college professor's death under suspicious circumstances has prompted a thorough investigation by the police in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Pragya Agrawal, an unmarried professor at the Government Home Science College, was discovered at her residence with injuries.

The unsettling discovery was made when a domestic helper found Agrawal in a pool of blood around 10 am on Friday, immediately notifying neighbors. Injuries included a slit wrist and a minor neck cut, leading police to file a case of unnatural death.

Authorities, collecting forensic evidence and questioning acquaintances, await the autopsy report to confirm whether it was suicide, as preliminary findings suggest, or another cause. The incident has raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding Agrawal's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)