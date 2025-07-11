Cross Tattoo Clue in Jalna Beggar Murder Case

In Jalna, a 19-year-old beggar has been apprehended for allegedly killing a man who reportedly tried to sexually assault him, according to a police official.

The suspect, identified as Ankush Bhosale from Duelgaon Raja in Buldhana district, was taken into custody on Thursday. The incident unfolded after police discovered the body of an unidentified man near a public toilet.

Footage from area CCTV cameras led investigators to Bhosale, who confessed to striking the victim with a brick before strangling him. He claimed the altercation followed a drinking session where the victim, around 40 and described as another beggar, attempted to engage in non-consensual acts. Efforts to identify the victim are ongoing, with a cross tattoo on his hand as a notable clue. Bhosale has been charged with murder and other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

