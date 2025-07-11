Left Menu

Cross Tattoo Clue in Jalna Beggar Murder Case

A 19-year-old beggar named Ankush Bhosale was arrested in Jalna for allegedly murdering a man who attempted to sexually assault him. Police found the victim, also a beggar, near a public toilet. Bhosale admitted the crime, and efforts are underway to identify the victim using a cross tattoo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:19 IST
Cross Tattoo Clue in Jalna Beggar Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jalna, a 19-year-old beggar has been apprehended for allegedly killing a man who reportedly tried to sexually assault him, according to a police official.

The suspect, identified as Ankush Bhosale from Duelgaon Raja in Buldhana district, was taken into custody on Thursday. The incident unfolded after police discovered the body of an unidentified man near a public toilet.

Footage from area CCTV cameras led investigators to Bhosale, who confessed to striking the victim with a brick before strangling him. He claimed the altercation followed a drinking session where the victim, around 40 and described as another beggar, attempted to engage in non-consensual acts. Efforts to identify the victim are ongoing, with a cross tattoo on his hand as a notable clue. Bhosale has been charged with murder and other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025