A Call for Cooperative Diplomacy: China and Canada's Strengthened Ties

During a meeting in Malaysia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a more objective and rational relationship between China and Canada. He encouraged a positive and open spirit of cooperation between the two nations.

Wang stressed that China and Canada could undoubtedly become partners for mutual success, according to a statement by his ministry.

Moreover, Wang expressed China's opposition to the 'unreasonable suppression' of its companies and urged Canada to create an inviting environment for Chinese investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)