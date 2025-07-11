Left Menu

A Call for Cooperative Diplomacy: China and Canada's Strengthened Ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Canada to adopt a more positive and open approach towards China during a meeting in Malaysia. He emphasized potential mutual benefits and voiced opposition to the 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese companies, urging a welcoming environment for Chinese investments in Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

During a meeting in Malaysia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a more objective and rational relationship between China and Canada. He encouraged a positive and open spirit of cooperation between the two nations.

Wang stressed that China and Canada could undoubtedly become partners for mutual success, according to a statement by his ministry.

Moreover, Wang expressed China's opposition to the 'unreasonable suppression' of its companies and urged Canada to create an inviting environment for Chinese investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

