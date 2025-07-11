Bihar's Intensive Revision Drive: A Digital Milestone for Elector Participation
In Bihar, the special intensive revision by the Election Commission sees over 74% of the nearly 7.90 crore electors submitting enumeration forms. Booth-level officers are aiding in form collection and digitization. A new ECINet module supports online verification by registration officers. Forms are due by July 25.
The Election Commission's special intensive revision underway in Bihar has seen substantial participation, with over 74% of the state's 7.90 crore electors having submitted their enumeration forms just 14 days before the deadline.
In the second phase of the initiative, booth-level officers have been actively engaging with the electors by going door-to-door to facilitate the process and collect completed forms. This approach aims to ensure comprehensive coverage and accuracy.
Significantly, around 3.73 crore forms have been digitised and uploaded by the officers, as part of the initiative's digital transformation aspect. The ECINet platform, incorporating a new module, enables efficient verification of these forms by electoral officials. The submission window remains open until July 25.
