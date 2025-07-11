China and Australia: Bridging Diplomatic Ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has voiced China's readiness to collaborate with Australia in fostering the next phase of high-level diplomatic exchanges. This initiative aims to sustain the momentum of improving relations between the two nations, according to a statement from his ministry.

These remarks were delivered during a bilateral meeting with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. The encounter took place on Friday on the fringes of a regional summit in Malaysia, underscoring the desire from both sides to enhance their diplomatic rapport.

The meeting signifies a continued effort to bridge diplomatic gaps, highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships in the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape of the region.