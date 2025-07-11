Left Menu

On the Run for 25 Years: The Capture of Suneet Agarwal

Suneet Agarwal, a fugitive for 25 years, was captured in Mumbai. Once involved in a kidnapping and extortion case in Delhi, Agarwal lived under various aliases, running a business in Mumbai. After receiving a tip-off, Delhi Police apprehended him. His brothers, also involved, remain at large.

A major breakthrough in a decades-old case came when Suneet Agarwal, a fugitive on the run for 25 years, was finally captured in Mumbai. Previously the mastermind behind a kidnapping and extortion plot in Delhi, Agarwal had reinvented himself as a businessman under different aliases.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Agarwal had cut ties with his past life, establishing a new identity in Mumbai's imitation jewellery sector. Despite frequent relocations and avoiding digital footprints, he was located in the Malad area following a crucial tip-off.

Originally arrested in 2000, Agarwal vanished during trial proceedings and was declared a proclaimed offender in 2004 alongside his brothers, Puneet and Vinit. Now in custody, Agarwal faces ongoing legal proceedings while efforts are intensified to find his brothers still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

