Major Arrest: Key ISIS Conspirator Nabbed in Lucknow by NIA

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday apprehended Rizwan Ali, a prime suspect and key conspirator, for his alleged role in the activities of the prohibited terror group, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), officials revealed.

Ali, known by his aliases Abu Salma and Mola, was detained in Lucknow. He is the 11th suspect wanted in connection with the ISIS Pune sleeper-module case. His capture is considered crucial in the ongoing investigation into the anti-India conspiracy by ISIS, also known by other names.

NIA's probe indicates Ali's active participation in reconnaissance for potential terrorist hideouts, conducting firing classes, and training in improvised explosive devices. A reward of Rs 3 lakh was announced for his arrest, and a standing non-bailable warrant was issued. Along with ten others already in custody, Ali is accused of planning terror acts to destabilize the nation. Investigations continue to thwart ISIS' efforts to wage a war against India.