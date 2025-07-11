Left Menu

Controversial Maharashtra Security Bill Faces Opposition Criticism

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticizes the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, calling it 'BJP Suraksha Act'. He alleges political motivations behind its introduction and fears misuse against opposition and citizens. The bill introduces strict measures against unlawful activities and passed with a majority in the state legislature.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has voiced strong opposition to the recently passed Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, alleging it has been introduced by the ruling BJP with political intentions. Thackeray labeled it as the 'BJP Suraksha Act', expressing concerns about potential misuse against dissenting voices and ordinary citizens.

Despite being in the legislature during the discussion, Thackeray chose not to speak but later criticized the bill's lack of specific references to Naxalism and terrorism, which the government claimed was its focus. He further argued that the bill undermines constitutional principles of equality and social justice.

The legislation, which passed in both legislative houses, includes provisions for harsh penalties, including up to seven years of imprisonment and significant fines for those involved in activities deemed unlawful. Thackeray warned that similar historical laws have been used to suppress opposition, fearing this might follow suit.

