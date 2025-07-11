Maharashtra's New Security Bill Targets Left-Wing Extremism

The Maharashtra government has passed a stringent bill aimed at curbing Left-wing extremism, drawing both support and criticism in the process. The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, allows the state to impose tough measures on organisations and individuals involved in unlawful activities.

The bill allows imprisonment of up to seven years and fines reaching Rs 5 lakh for those affiliated with extremist organisations. Under its provisions, police have the authority to arrest suspects without a warrant, and courts are limited in granting bail.

Furthermore, the legislation empowers the state to seize properties and freeze assets of any organisation deemed unlawful, with limitations placed on judicial review. The BJP-led government defends this move as essential for maintaining public order, pending the Governor's approval.