Maharashtra's New Security Bill Targets Left-Wing Extremism

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, approved by the state's legislature, aims to curb Left-wing extremism. It introduces severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines for unlawful activities, and allows the government to seize properties of banned organisations. The bill limits judicial review and awaits the Governor's assent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:11 IST
Maharashtra's New Security Bill Targets Left-Wing Extremism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra government has passed a stringent bill aimed at curbing Left-wing extremism, drawing both support and criticism in the process. The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, allows the state to impose tough measures on organisations and individuals involved in unlawful activities.

The bill allows imprisonment of up to seven years and fines reaching Rs 5 lakh for those affiliated with extremist organisations. Under its provisions, police have the authority to arrest suspects without a warrant, and courts are limited in granting bail.

Furthermore, the legislation empowers the state to seize properties and freeze assets of any organisation deemed unlawful, with limitations placed on judicial review. The BJP-led government defends this move as essential for maintaining public order, pending the Governor's approval.

