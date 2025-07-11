Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Strikes Escalate in Russia's Heartland

Ukraine reported targeting a Russian aircraft plant and missile facility with drones, leading to explosions and fires. The strike's impact remains unverified, and Russia claimed to have downed several drones. Both nations frequently engage in aerial attacks beyond front lines amid ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military has claimed responsibility for drone strikes hitting a Russian aircraft manufacturing plant in the Moscow region and a missile production site in the Tula region. The attacks reportedly caused significant explosions and fires, according to statements made on Telegram.

The targeted aviation facility, situated in Lukhovitsy, produced MiG fighters, while the Tula-based Instrument Design Bureau specialized in anti-aircraft missiles and missile-gun systems. Ukraine's military emphasized its ongoing efforts to weaken Russia's military and economic capacities in a bid to end Russia's aggression.

The Russian defense ministry responded, noting the downing of 155 Ukrainian drones, 11 of which were aimed at Moscow. Meanwhile, Tula's regional governor reported casualties from the attacks. Though Reuters has not confirmed these claims, both countries continue their high-stakes aerial offensives away from the frontline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

