Ukraine's Drone Strikes Escalate in Russia's Heartland

Ukraine's military has claimed responsibility for drone strikes hitting a Russian aircraft manufacturing plant in the Moscow region and a missile production site in the Tula region. The attacks reportedly caused significant explosions and fires, according to statements made on Telegram.

The targeted aviation facility, situated in Lukhovitsy, produced MiG fighters, while the Tula-based Instrument Design Bureau specialized in anti-aircraft missiles and missile-gun systems. Ukraine's military emphasized its ongoing efforts to weaken Russia's military and economic capacities in a bid to end Russia's aggression.

The Russian defense ministry responded, noting the downing of 155 Ukrainian drones, 11 of which were aimed at Moscow. Meanwhile, Tula's regional governor reported casualties from the attacks. Though Reuters has not confirmed these claims, both countries continue their high-stakes aerial offensives away from the frontline.

