Jammu and Kashmir Police Bolster Security Measures Amidst Evolving Threats

In a concerted effort to address evolving threats, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat has called on security forces to refine their operations and fill existing grey areas. The move came during a security review meeting held in South Kashmir, attended by senior officers from various security branches including the Army, CRPF, and BSF.

Prabhat commended the unwavering commitment of the security forces in safeguarding the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. He underscored the urgency for continuous rehearals of contingency drills, aiming to ensure preparedness for any potential threats.

The police chief further stressed the importance of relentless operations in the hinterlands, emphasizing strategic measures to reinforce security and maintain stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)