Jammu and Kashmir Police Bolster Security Measures Amidst Evolving Threats

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat convened a security meeting to address evolving threats. Together with senior officers and security forces, he emphasized refining drills and covering grey areas to secure the Amarnath Yatra. Continuous rehearsals and operations in hinterlands remain pivotal.

In a concerted effort to address evolving threats, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat has called on security forces to refine their operations and fill existing grey areas. The move came during a security review meeting held in South Kashmir, attended by senior officers from various security branches including the Army, CRPF, and BSF.

Prabhat commended the unwavering commitment of the security forces in safeguarding the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. He underscored the urgency for continuous rehearals of contingency drills, aiming to ensure preparedness for any potential threats.

The police chief further stressed the importance of relentless operations in the hinterlands, emphasizing strategic measures to reinforce security and maintain stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

