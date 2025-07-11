School Teacher Accused of Assault: Love or Fabrication?

A school teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor student, claiming the boy professed love for her. The teacher, facing legal action, insists the allegations are fabricated by the student's mother.

In her bail plea, the teacher cites conversations indicating mutual affection and argues the boy's love for her was known but opposed by his parents. She denies any coercive behavior.

Police, however, allege the teacher engaged the student in inappropriate activities, taking him to luxury hotels and introducing him to alcohol and medication. The case has raised serious concerns about abuse and the teacher remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)