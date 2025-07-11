Forest Department Clerk Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
A senior forest department clerk in Uttar Pradesh was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 for a petrol pump file clearance. The Anti-Corruption Squad exposed the official's misconduct, who had initially demanded Rs 2 lakh. An FIR has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A senior clerk from the forest department in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended red-handed on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 linked to the approval of a petrol pump file. Officials from the Anti-Corruption Squad in Agra made the arrest.
The accused will face the anti-corruption court in Meerut, following a case filed at Jamuna Paar police station. Indian Oil Corporation had sanctioned an application in 2022 by Rajan Singh to establish a petrol pump, but procedural hurdles surfaced due to the lack of a no-objection certificate from the forest department.
Investigations revealed that department's senior clerk, Kishore Chaturvedi, was withholding the file unless a Rs 2 lakh bribe was paid. After agreeing to an installment payment, Rajan Singh's brother-in-law lodged a complaint leading to Chaturvedi's arrest. The incident adds another high-profile case to the Prevention of Corruption Act charges roster.
