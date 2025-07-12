Tragic Incident: Police Trainee's Alleged Suicide Sparks Investigation
A 23-year-old police trainee, Ranu Jadaun, reportedly died by suicide in Kannauj. Authorities suggest personal reasons and harassment allegations as possible causes. An investigation, led by senior officers, is ongoing to confirm the events surrounding the tragedy.
A tragic incident unfolded at the Kannauj district police lines when a police trainee, Ranu Jadaun, allegedly took her own life. Officials reported that the 23-year-old was found hanging in the women's barracks bathroom, leading to immediate hospitalization, where she was pronounced dead.
Senior law enforcement, including DIG Harish Chander, swiftly arrived on scene to assess the situation. They have recovered several items for examination, which are essential to the ongoing investigation. Preliminary indications point to personal reasons behind Ranu's suicide, though further inquiry is ongoing.
Meanwhile, a formal complaint by the deceased's father, Shyamveer Singh, accuses an individual named Devesh of harassing her, prompting an FIR. The deceased's body has been released post-autopsy, affirming hanging as the cause of death.
