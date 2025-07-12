Immigration Raids Stir Controversy at California Cannabis Farms

In a significant crackdown, federal immigration authorities arrested nearly 200 individuals suspected of being in the country illegally during a raid on California cannabis farms. The operations, conducted in Carpinteria and Camarillo, saw heightened tensions as protesters faced off with authorities, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Authorities executed criminal search warrants at the cannabis farm sites, where they also found at least 10 immigrant children. Amid the arrests, four U.S. citizens faced charges for assaulting or resisting officers. A USD 50,000 reward is being offered for information on an individual suspected of firing at federal agents. One worker suffered grave injuries and was hospitalized.

Protests erupted at the Camarillo farm, known for cultivating tomatoes, cucumbers, and cannabis. Demonstrators demanded information about relatives caught in the raid. One worker, Jaime Alanis, was severely injured during the incident, heightening community anxieties. While the controversy continues, concerns over the treatment of immigrants and accountability remain central to the discourse.