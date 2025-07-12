Left Menu

Gaza Aid: UN's Leading Role Amid Controversy

Israeli officials prefer the UN as the main channel for Gaza's humanitarian aid, expressing readiness for escalated support. The U.S., Egypt, and Qatar are mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The UN questions a controversial U.S. group's role in aid distribution, citing neutrality concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:18 IST
Gaza Aid: UN's Leading Role Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli authorities have reaffirmed the United Nations' role as the principal mediator in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, expressing a desire for quick escalation should a ceasefire take place. This declaration comes as Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. negotiate to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Programme, reported Israeli officials' preference for the UN's involvement over emerging alternative groups. He noted that contentious discussions about a U.S.-backed organization, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, were notably absent in high-level meetings.

The passage of aid into Gaza remains fraught with difficulty, illustrated by reports of over 600 deaths near aid sites managed by both the UN and private groups. Accusations of aid misappropriation by Hamas contrast with the UN's insistence that its systems can function effectively, as was the case during a temporary ceasefire earlier in the conflict.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025