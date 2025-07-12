Gaza Aid: UN's Leading Role Amid Controversy

Israeli authorities have reaffirmed the United Nations' role as the principal mediator in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, expressing a desire for quick escalation should a ceasefire take place. This declaration comes as Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. negotiate to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Programme, reported Israeli officials' preference for the UN's involvement over emerging alternative groups. He noted that contentious discussions about a U.S.-backed organization, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, were notably absent in high-level meetings.

The passage of aid into Gaza remains fraught with difficulty, illustrated by reports of over 600 deaths near aid sites managed by both the UN and private groups. Accusations of aid misappropriation by Hamas contrast with the UN's insistence that its systems can function effectively, as was the case during a temporary ceasefire earlier in the conflict.