Under Water: Trump's Texas Flood Response
President Donald Trump visited flood-stricken Texas, emphasizing support for local officials amidst criticism about insufficient warnings and FEMA's future. Trump's focus was on unity and aid, despite his prior intentions to diminish FEMA's role. He highlighted the tragedy and the government's response, avoiding divisive rhetoric.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerrville | Updated: 12-07-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump inspected the flood devastation in Texas on Friday, commending local officials despite scrutiny over their lack of timely warnings about the approaching disaster.
As search efforts continue, Trump praised the first responders at an emergency operations center, stressing that his administration is fully supporting Texas's recovery efforts.
Despite previous promises to reduce FEMA's role, the President has emphasized the human tragedy and the unique nature of the floods, diverting attention from governmental reform agendas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twin Fires Erupt in Noida and Bawana: Swift Response Averts Tragedy
Government Unveils 5-Year Roadmap to Boost Emergency Response Capabilities
Bomb Hoax Triggers Emergency at Delhi Airport
From outbreaks to response: How agent-based models are revolutionizing epidemic control
Legacy of the Emergency: Sri Lanka's Arrests of Indian Fishermen Unraveled