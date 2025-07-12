Under Water: Trump's Texas Flood Response

President Donald Trump inspected the flood devastation in Texas on Friday, commending local officials despite scrutiny over their lack of timely warnings about the approaching disaster.

As search efforts continue, Trump praised the first responders at an emergency operations center, stressing that his administration is fully supporting Texas's recovery efforts.

Despite previous promises to reduce FEMA's role, the President has emphasized the human tragedy and the unique nature of the floods, diverting attention from governmental reform agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)