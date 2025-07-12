In Inebriated State: Senior Officer's Arrest in Bihar Sparks Controversy
A senior government officer was arrested in Bihar's Supaul district for attending a government function allegedly under the influence of alcohol. His violation of the state's prohibition laws, enforced since 2016, was confirmed by a breath-analyzer test, leading to calls for his dismissal.
A senior government officer was taken into custody in Bihar's Supaul district on allegations of attending an official function under the influence of alcohol, authorities confirmed on Saturday.
The officer, identified as the district fisheries officer of Supaul, was reportedly found inebriated at an event attended by a state minister, prompting District Magistrate Sawan Kumar to summon excise officials for a breath-analyzer test.
The officer's violation of the state's prohibition laws, in effect since April 2016, was subsequently confirmed. The District Magistrate has recommended his dismissal, citing his history as a habitual offender.
