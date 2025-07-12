Left Menu

Security Surge: JPNI Airport Bomb Threat Unfurls as Hoax

Security measures were intensified at Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, Patna, after a bomb threat was received via email. The threat was deemed non-specific and a hoax by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. Police are investigating to trace the email's sender.

Updated: 12-07-2025 12:49 IST
Heightened security protocols were enacted at Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport after authorities received an email bomb threat, which was later confirmed as a hoax.

The alarm was raised following an email received by the airport director on Friday night, prompting an immediate response from the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee.

Despite the hoax nature of the threat, police have registered a case and are actively tracing the email's origin in an attempt to identify the culprit.

