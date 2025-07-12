Security Surge: JPNI Airport Bomb Threat Unfurls as Hoax

Heightened security protocols were enacted at Patna's Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport after authorities received an email bomb threat, which was later confirmed as a hoax.

The alarm was raised following an email received by the airport director on Friday night, prompting an immediate response from the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee.

Despite the hoax nature of the threat, police have registered a case and are actively tracing the email's origin in an attempt to identify the culprit.

(With inputs from agencies.)