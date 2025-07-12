Left Menu

Pentagon Presses Allies on Taiwan Conflict Role

The Pentagon is encouraging Japan and Australia to define their roles if the U.S. and China conflict over Taiwan. Elbridge Colby, the U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, is reportedly leading this initiative in talks with defense officials from both countries, according to the Financial Times.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon is pressing Japan and Australia to articulate their positions in the event of a U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Elbridge Colby, the U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, has allegedly been advocating for this clarity during recent discussions with defense officials from the two nations, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

The report has not yet been independently verified by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

