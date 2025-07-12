Pentagon Presses Allies on Taiwan Conflict Role

The Pentagon is pressing Japan and Australia to articulate their positions in the event of a U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Elbridge Colby, the U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, has allegedly been advocating for this clarity during recent discussions with defense officials from the two nations, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

The report has not yet been independently verified by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)