Controversy Brews Over Justice Varma's Impeachment Amidst Allegations and Political Maneuvering
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal urges opposition not to support government's impeachment move against Justice Varma, amid controversy of burnt currency found at his residence. Sibal asserts government's actions lack constitutional adherence, highlighting potential motives and advocating inquiry into Justice Yadav's remarks first.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has called on opposition parties to withhold support for the government's impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma until an inquiry is launched into Justice Shekhar Yadav's alleged communal remarks. Speaking with PTI, Sibal decried the government's approach, questioning its adherence to constitutional norms.
The Independence MP raised concerns over the motives behind the government's bid to impeach Varma, suggesting dissatisfaction with his independent judiciary stance. He voiced worry over the potential for increased pressure on the courts and speculated about attempts to revisit the contentious National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) format.
Asserting that the Varma case doesn't involve corruption, contrary to some political claims, Sibal criticized the government's move as constitutionally impermissible. He urged MPs to demand investigations before signing any impeachment motion and pointed to a constitutional protocol, emphasizing that the Supreme Court should lead inquiries, particularly citing a need to explore the events surrounding the cash discovery.
