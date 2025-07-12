Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Three young men lost their lives in a tragic head-on collision between their motorcycle and a brick-laden tractor near Rohta, Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which occurred early morning while traveling from Meerut to Baraut, also injured a passerby. The tractor driver fled, and police are searching for him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:31 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident near Rohta block, Uttar Pradesh, three young individuals lost their lives after their motorcycle collided head-on with a tractor carrying bricks. The collision occurred around 7 AM while they were en route from Meerut to Baraut, according to police officials.

Eyewitnesses reported that the motorcycle was attempting to overtake another vehicle at high speed, leading to the fatal crash. The victims, identified as Shahzad, Arshad, and Raheesuddin, died instantly at the scene. A passerby, Rajnish, sustained injuries in the incident.

Following the collision, the tractor driver fled the scene, and a police search is underway. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families involved and ordered comprehensive medical treatment for the injured individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)

