Police and Revenue Officers Suspended Amid Pressure Allegations in Land Dispute

Four police officers and a revenue officer have been suspended following allegations of pressuring an individual to retract a public interest litigation in a land dispute case. The Allahabad High Court instructed an investigation after petitioner Gauri Shankar Saroj complained about the actions of the officers involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:32 IST
In a significant development, four police officers, including a station house officer, and a revenue officer, have been suspended over allegations of coercing an individual to withdraw a public interest litigation filed in the Allahabad High Court concerning a land dispute.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Kaustubh, acting on the court's instructions, conducted a probe into the incident. The petitioner, Gauri Shankar Saroj from Baragaon, accused a lekhpal and two constables of pressuring him to retract his complaint. Following his appeal, the court ordered an investigation.

Late Friday, SP Kaustubh announced the suspension of SHO Dilip Kumar Singh, sub-inspector Indradev Singh, and constables Pankaj Maurya and Nitesh Kumar Gaur. Additionally, lekhpal Vijay Shankar was suspended by the Sub-divisional Magistrate of Machhlishahr. The involved parties face charges under various legal sections including criminal conspiracy and intimidation, following court instructions.

