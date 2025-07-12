Controversy Surrounds Israeli Airstrike on Iran's Evin Prison
An Israeli airstrike targeted Iran's Evin prison, resulting in the deaths of five inmates and enabling several to escape. This event has drawn international criticism for blurring lines between military and civilian targets in conflict zones. The airstrike's objectives and its impact on the prison's detainees remain unclear.
Last month's Israeli airstrike on Evin prison, Iran, resulted in the deaths of five inmates and allowed several others to escape, according to Iranian media reports.
The incident, occurring on June 23, involved inmates convicted of financial crimes, as per Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir. Despite Iran initially reporting 71 fatalities, the number has risen to 80, including staff, soldiers, and visitors, following the strike.
This military action has raised questions concerning the blurred lines between military and civilian targets, with criticism levied against Israel for targeting the prison. More than 1,060 fatalities were reported in Iran and 28 in Israel during the 12-day conflict.
