Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Israeli Airstrike on Iran's Evin Prison

An Israeli airstrike targeted Iran's Evin prison, resulting in the deaths of five inmates and enabling several to escape. This event has drawn international criticism for blurring lines between military and civilian targets in conflict zones. The airstrike's objectives and its impact on the prison's detainees remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:14 IST
Controversy Surrounds Israeli Airstrike on Iran's Evin Prison
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

Last month's Israeli airstrike on Evin prison, Iran, resulted in the deaths of five inmates and allowed several others to escape, according to Iranian media reports.

The incident, occurring on June 23, involved inmates convicted of financial crimes, as per Iranian judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir. Despite Iran initially reporting 71 fatalities, the number has risen to 80, including staff, soldiers, and visitors, following the strike.

This military action has raised questions concerning the blurred lines between military and civilian targets, with criticism levied against Israel for targeting the prison. More than 1,060 fatalities were reported in Iran and 28 in Israel during the 12-day conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025