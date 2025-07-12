Arrests Made in Connection with Motorcycle Shooting in Jamshedpur

Authorities have apprehended three suspects, including the primary shooter, involved in the shooting of Samresh Singh, also known as Guddu, in Jamshedpur. Guddu was attacked by assailants on a motorcycle in the Khao Gali area, under the jurisdiction of Bistupur police station, late Thursday evening, reported the Senior Superintendent of Police, Piyush Pandey.

A Special Investigation Team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (CCR) Manoj Thakur, swiftly moved to capture the perpetrators responsible for the attack alleged as a revenge effort. According to Pandey, key arrests were made following detailed investigations and technical assessments. Among the confiscated items was an automatic pistol, live ammunition, and the motorcycle used in the crime, although efforts are ongoing to capture other associates involved.

The shooting was allegedly a meticulously orchestrated plan to avenge the 2022 murder of Kamaldeo Giri, the leader of the Hindu group Giriraj Sena, in Chakradharpur. Pandey indicated that the detained individuals confessed they were ordered to kill Guddu for retaliation purposes. However, investigations continue to determine Guddu's connection to Giri's murder. Guddu's health condition is reportedly stable, according to the SSP.

(With inputs from agencies.)