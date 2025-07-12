Stomach Stowaway: Mobile Phone Retrieved from Prisoner's Stomach Sparks Investigation
Doctors successfully removed a mobile phone from a prisoner's stomach in a government hospital. The device was swallowed by a convict serving a 10-year sentence. An investigation has been launched to understand how the phone entered the high-security prison, and a criminal case has been filed.
In a bizarre incident at a high-security facility, doctors extracted a mobile phone from an inmate's stomach, sparking a full-scale investigation. The unusual retrieval occurred at the Government McGann Hospital, where the convict had been transferred after he complained of severe stomach pain.
The prisoner, Daulath, alias Gunda, is currently serving a decade-long sentence. On June 24, he alerted prison medical staff about his condition, leading to an X-ray confirmation of the object's presence in his stomach. Surgery was undertaken with the inmate's consent, successfully recovering the phone.
The prison authorities are probing possible internal collusion after receiving a formal complaint from Jail Officer Ranganath P. The case has raised questions about security breaches, as speculations arise over staff involvement in smuggling the prohibited item into the prison.
