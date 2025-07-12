U.S. Tariffs Stir EU Tensions

The United States has informed the European Union of its plans to implement 30% tariffs on EU goods ahead of an official announcement, according to a European Commission spokesperson.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed concern over the potential tariffs and has warned the United States of potential countermeasures if they are enacted.

This development marks a significant escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU, potentially impacting economic relations and prompting strategic responses from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)