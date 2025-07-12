Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs Stir EU Tensions

The United States has pre-announced 30% tariffs on EU goods to the European Union. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of potential countermeasures if these tariffs are implemented, signaling escalating trade tensions between the two entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States has informed the European Union of its plans to implement 30% tariffs on EU goods ahead of an official announcement, according to a European Commission spokesperson.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed concern over the potential tariffs and has warned the United States of potential countermeasures if they are enacted.

This development marks a significant escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU, potentially impacting economic relations and prompting strategic responses from both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

