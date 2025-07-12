U.S. Tariffs Stir EU Tensions
The United States has pre-announced 30% tariffs on EU goods to the European Union. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned of potential countermeasures if these tariffs are implemented, signaling escalating trade tensions between the two entities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The United States has informed the European Union of its plans to implement 30% tariffs on EU goods ahead of an official announcement, according to a European Commission spokesperson.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed concern over the potential tariffs and has warned the United States of potential countermeasures if they are enacted.
This development marks a significant escalation in trade tensions between the U.S. and the EU, potentially impacting economic relations and prompting strategic responses from both sides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Markets Rally as US-China Trade Tensions Ease
French Cognac Makers Eye Relief with Tentative Deal Amidst EU-China Trade Tensions
Cognac Makers Eye Deal Amid EU-China Trade Tensions
UBS's Optimistic Outlook: S&P 500 Target Raised Amid Easing Trade Tensions
European Markets Rally Amid Easing Trade Tensions