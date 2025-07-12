Money Laundering Allegations in National Herald Case: Young Indian Ltd Under Scrutiny

In a new twist to the National Herald case, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju has accused Young Indian Ltd of money laundering and claimed that donations to the company were linked to securing election tickets from the Congress party.

Raju, addressing a court presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, referenced a prosecution complaint suggesting that prominent donors were instructed by senior Congress leaders to fund Young Indian in exchange for political favour, unaware of the company's objectives. Allegations state Young Indian, after its charitable status was revoked, received substantial donations.

The Enforcement Directorate implicates Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, amongst others, in this case, with Young Indian reportedly acquiring properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore from Associated Journals Limited through dubious transactions. The court is set to further deliberate on the matter soon.