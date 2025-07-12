Left Menu

Money Laundering Allegations in National Herald Case: Young Indian Ltd Under Scrutiny

The Additional Solicitor General, S V Raju, claims Young Indian Ltd is involved in money laundering and helping donors secure Congress party tickets. Allegations include illegal funds transactions and fraudulent property acquisition valued at over Rs 2,000 crore related to Associated Journals Limited. Key figures include Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Updated: 12-07-2025 21:09 IST
In a new twist to the National Herald case, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju has accused Young Indian Ltd of money laundering and claimed that donations to the company were linked to securing election tickets from the Congress party.

Raju, addressing a court presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, referenced a prosecution complaint suggesting that prominent donors were instructed by senior Congress leaders to fund Young Indian in exchange for political favour, unaware of the company's objectives. Allegations state Young Indian, after its charitable status was revoked, received substantial donations.

The Enforcement Directorate implicates Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, amongst others, in this case, with Young Indian reportedly acquiring properties worth over Rs 2,000 crore from Associated Journals Limited through dubious transactions. The court is set to further deliberate on the matter soon.

